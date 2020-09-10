Pamela Kay Kerr Glasgow

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Pamela died at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, following al brief battle with cancer.

Pamela Kerr Glasgow was born June 18, 1945 in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts. She fortunate to have been adopted by Reverend Owen W. and Reverend Iris Israel Kerr, ministers of the Methodist church. Early in life, she accepted Christ as her savior and set herself to live her life according to Micah 6:8: “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

Pamela attended Roanoke College in Virginia where received her Bachelor of Science degree. While in Roanoke she was able to visit Israel more than once. Her continuing education was in the field of special education.

She married Henry Moffett Glasgow, Jr. and his daughter, Aleta Dare Glasgow, 8, on October 15, 1967. The family lived in Salem, Virginia, where Pamela served as a lay speaker in Lutheran churches in the area and she taught special education for two and a half years. Following Henry’s death as the result of an accident in 1977, Pamela moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where she became employed by Jefferson Pilot Broadcasting. Pamela, serving as Chief Traffic Manager, helped implement a data processing system developed by the company throughout the various radio and TV stations that were part of Jefferson Pilot Broadcasting and completed twenty years of employment.

After retiring, she returned to Memphis, Missouri due to her mother’s health. She worked as the executive director of the Memphis Housing Authority over 10 years. She accepted an annual contract with the Presbyterian church in Memphis as a lay pastor and held that position for 11 years. Pamela actively served as a member of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance. She graciously served as chaplain at the Scotland County Hospital during that time. Over the years she traveled once a week to the Residential Care Facility and then to the Scotland County Care Center to conduct a period of devotions for the residents. She also delivered meals on wheels to residents for a couple of months per year. She regularly assisted with the food pantry’s monthly food distribution procedures.

Pamela was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, Revs. Owen and Iris Kerr, her sisters, Rev. Nancy K. Kerr, and Norma Kathryn Robertson; her husband, Henry M. Glasgow, Jr. and her stepdaughter, Aleta Dare Glasgow Ashe.

Pamela is survived by her brother, Konrad (Bonnie) Kerr of Coronado, California and their sons Jim and Jeff, also of California, niece Donna Williams of Montana, a nephew, Richard Williams of Colorado. Also, a host of friends in Memphis including Vicki Dodge, Karen Norton, Karen Biggs, Maxine Struble, Diane Kight, Michelle Johnston, and Dorothy Martin; Martha Perkins of Massachusetts and a faithful companion, Mattie, her cat.

Pamela commits each of you to God’s grace.

A Celebration of Life service in her memory will be held Saturday afternoon, 9/12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Memphis. Rev. Dale Stone will officiate and at the conclusion of the service there will be a time of sharing memories and food will be served in the hospitality room.

Joe and Lori Fulk in accompaniment will have two of her favorite selections during the service, Amazing Grace and Grace, Grace.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Memphis, or her home church, Memphis United Methodist Church in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

As per her wishes, they were honored in donating herself to science along with all other arrangements that were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.