Evelyn Mae Magruder (08/27/1938-08/26/2020)

Evelyn Mae (Prebe) Magruder, 82 yrs, left for heaven August 28th, 2020.

At her husband, Don’s promise, she was cared for in their beautiful home in Des Peres, Missouri and always with her family. She lived and passed gracefully.

Evelyn is the daughter of Louie and Velma Prebe, of Memphis, Missouri. She loved her four sisters, Virginia Monroe, Violet Eggleston, Marjorie Stott and her identical twin, Marilyn Dunn.

She grew up in Memphis, MO and moved upon marriage.

On August 9, 1959 she married Don E. Magruder, Shelbina, Missouri. They were together to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary!

She loved & was loved by her children, their spouses and grandchildren:

Kim, Rachel and Ross MacNeill, Wheaton, Illinois, Dee and Jason Hollenberg, Ballwin, Missouri,

and Kyle and Sharon Magruder, Ft. Worth, Texas

Evelyn was kind, happy, sweet and loving to everyone. She will be deeply missed and not one moment will

pass that we will not think of her. She loved us enough in her lifetime to last ours.

Visitation: Monday, August 31st, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester

Road, Ballwin, Missouri

Service: Tuesday, September 1st, 11:00 a.m., Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market, Memphis,

Missouri.

Internment: Tuesday, September 1st, 12:00 p.m., Memphis Cemetery, Memphis, Missouri

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Evelyn’s grandson to

The Ross K. MacNeill Foundation

P.O. Box 333

Wheaton, IL. 60187

donations can also be made at R33M.org