Community Calendar

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Local meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) will be held weekly, each Friday night at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 S. Main Street, in Memphis. For details, contact Mike Cantril, (660)627-8546.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Hunter Education Skills Class from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse.

Walkin’ in Memphis BBQ Contest on the Memphis square. Register at [email protected] For more information call Kelly Ray at 660-651-9286.

PHEASANT AIRPLANE

The Pheasant Airplane can be viewed by appointment. Call: (660) 341-2307 or (660) 328-6361.