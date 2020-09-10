Betty Louise “Lou“ (Childress) Frogge (08/31/1926-08/30/2020)

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Betty Louise “Lou” (nee Childress) Frogge has gone on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the afternoon of August 30, 2020 one day short of her 94th birthday.

Dearest wife of the late William Vernon Frogge; loving mother of William Thomas (Janine) Frogge of Lecanto, Florida, Richard Lloyd (Lou Ann) Frogge of Cypress, Texas and Rebecca Louise (Joe) Sigman of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; dear foster mother of Richard Harry Cooper of Springfield, Illinois and the late Donna Jean (Taylor) Sneed; dearest grandma of Alex Frogge, Nick Frogge, Elena Frogge, Michael (Michelle) Frogge, Kristin Frogge, Kyle Frogge, Jennifer Frogge, Carleigh Sigman and Max Sigman; dear sister and sister-in-law of Larry Lloyd (Sharon) Childress of Brashear, Missouri and Minnie (Jerry) Childress of Edina, Missouri; dear aunt and great aunt of Elizabeth Sue (Greg) Kowalski, Linda (Gary) Kapfer of Scottsdale, Arizona, LeAnn Carl of Lenexa, Kansas, Candice Jean “Candy” (Mark) of Wyaconda, Missouri and Michella Lynn “Mickey” (Mark) Schaefer of Tucson, Arizona, Kathleen Kelley, of Falls Church, Virginia, Brandi Childress of St. Louis, Missouri, Jay (Cynthia) Childress of Camdenton, Missouri and Brian Childress of Melissa, Texas.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harold and Jerry Childress and two of Jerry’s children Kelly Ann and Jerry Childress and sister in law Dorothy Jean (Harold) Childress and a niece Ann (Dierking) Kelley and a great niece Clarissa (Childress) Somers.

Betty Louise Childress was born on August 31, 1926 in Scotland County Missouri to Eyvonne Mae Fryrear “Shorty” Childress and Lloyd Emerson “Jack” Childress on the family farm. The farm is located about 3 miles north of Greensburg, Missouri. It is now a historical part of the Indian Hills Conservation Area in Scotland County, Missouri.

Betty Lou and William Vernon Frogge were united in holy matrimony on her birthday on August 31, 1947 again in Scotland County Missouri. She was married and held her wedding reception at her parents’ farm home.

Betty lived a great deal of her life in Scotland County Missouri and practically knew everyone in the county.

After marriage she and her husband moved to Starkville, Mississippi where their oldest son (Tom) was born. Vernon graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in civil engineering. Seeking experience the couple moved to southern Louisiana and not long after Akron, Ohio. Soon they found themselves closer to home in Fairfield, Iowa where son Richard was born.

With two boys to support the family went where the jobs were. The family moved almost 30 times to such places as Ft. Worth, Gainsville, Dallas and Arlington, Texas.

Hominy, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. and then Memphis, Kirksville and St. Louis, Missouri. It was during a return to Memphis to help with Betty’s father’s business that their only daughter, Becke, was born.

Betty for the better part of 20 years has lived in the greater St. Louis area to be closer to family. She often traveled back to Scotland County Missouri to visit friends and family.

Betty loved to laugh and dance and was kind and loving to everyone she met. Early in her own career she was a beautician after graduating from beautician college in Kirksville, Missouri and ran the family cleaning business CASH CLEANERS on the square in Memphis. Betty while living in St. Louis was a licensed real estate broker and also worked part time for JC Penney. She had tons of Green Stamps.

Betty graduated from Memphis (Scotland County) High School and met her husband soon after he came back from Germany and World War II service. Betty attended the Myers School District School during her pre high school years. They both loved to dance and have a good time. Both of them loved to bowl and spend time with friends and family. It was nice that two of her brothers both owned bowling alleys.

Betty was a long time member of the Greensburg Willing Workers Club in Scotland County. Another relative, great grandmother, Louise (Lou) Anstaett Baker Childress, founded this club in 1924. Betty grew up a Methodist but after marriage primarily attended the Baptist Church where her mother in law was the church pianist.

Locally Betty was a long time member of First Baptist Church-St. Peters where she often helped with meals and funeral arrangements.

A visitation for Betty will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles) with a funeral service held at 10 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020 also at Hutchens-Stygar. Private interment at Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge, MO. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name appreciated to the American Cancer Society.