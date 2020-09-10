Anna Mary Martin (07/18/1941-08/2020)

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Anna Mary Martin, 79, of rural Memphis, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at her residence with her family near.

She was born on July 18, 1941, in Akron, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Isaac N. and Lydia Stauffer Weaver.

Anna Mary and Lloyd were united in marriage on December 16, 1961, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. They shared fifty-eight years together. To this union twelve children were born.

In February, 1974, they moved to northeast Missouri to farm and raise their children. They were members of the Indian Creek Mennonite Church.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and caring for her family. In later years she was a midwife and also helped many elderly people.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd L. Martin of the home; children, Debra and Nevin Weiler of Rutledge, Missouri, Sharon and Willard Zimmerman of Fortuna, Missouri, Tony Martin of Memphis, Missouri, Darla and Amos Zimmerman of Cantril, Iowa, Carol and Glenn Ivan Zeiset of Greentop, Missouri, Faye Elaine and Shannon Weiler of Memphis, Missouri, Lorene and Clair Weiler of Edina, Missouri, Loren and Erma Martin of Baring, Missouri, Janell and Calvin Hoover of Rutledge, Missouri, Daryl and Ruth Elaine Martin of Memphis, Missouri, and Gayla and LeAllen Ramer of Gorin, Missouri; siblings, Elmer S. Weaver of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Ella Mae and Paul Landis of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Melvin S. Weaver of Leola Pennsylvania, Gary S. Weaver of west Reinholds, Pennsylvania, Isaac S. Weaver of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Glenn S. Weaver of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Jay S. Weaver of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Loretta and Glenn Kilmer of Sparta, Wisconsin, and Ruth Ann and Clair Martin of Hayward, Wisconsin; sixty-two grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Anna Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Lydia Weaver; a stillborn son, Clyde Lamar; two grandsons, Eric Zimmerman and Larry Hoover; and a brother Floyd S. Weaver.

Funeral Services will be 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Indian Creek Mennonite Church, south of Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation was from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center, south of Memphis, Missouri.

Burial will be in the Indian Creek Mennonite Cemetery, south of Memphis, Missouri.

The family thanks you for your presence and prayers, no flowers please.