Scotland County R-1 Booster Club Hosts Tiger Tailgate and Senior Recognition Night

By Corey Stott

The fall activity season at Scotland County R-1 officially kicked off Wednesday, August 26th , with the Booster Club Tiger Tailgate and Senior Recognition Night. The festivities at Tiger Field began at 6:30 pm with the introduction of seniors who are involved in fall activities.

Seniors recognized included: Jansen Alexander (softball- 4 years, cheerleading- 3 years); Kaden Anders (football- 4 years); Jenna Blessing (softball- 3 years); Morgan Blessing (softball- 4 years, cheerleading- 2 years); Kilee Bradley- Robinson (softball- 1 year, trapshooting- 4 years); Laney Campbell (cheerleading- 4 years, Little Paws- 2 years); Hunter Carter (football- 4 years, band- 4 years); Kadon Chabert (football- 4 years, trapshooting- 2 years); Bobbi Darcy (cheerleading- 4 years, Little Paws- 2 years); Clara Davis (cheerleading- 4 years, Little Paws- 1 year, band- 4 years); Ethan Durflinger (football- 4 years, band- 4 years); Carson Harrison (football- 1 year); Kyra Justice (band- 2 years); Dylan Mohr (trapshooting- 4 years); Preston Sanchez (football- 3 years); Brooke Smith (softball- 1 year, Little Paws- 2 years, band- 4 years); Kylee Stott (softball- 4 years, cheerleading- 2 years); Magnum Talbert (football- 1 year, trapshooting- 4 years); Ethan Tinkle (football- 4 years); and Anna Triplett (softball- 1 year, cheerleading- 2 years).

Following the conclusion of the senior recognition, Mr. Nathaniel Orr’s Marching Tigers got the crowd on it’s feet with a lively rendition of the school fight song. As the band played, Mrs. Tia Hamilton’s cheerleaders joined in with a spirited performance.

The junior high softball team was introduced by coaches Kim Small and Cory Shultz. The junior high football squad was recognized next by coaches Nathan Pippert and Kody McCluskey. Next up was Mrs. Waltedda Blessing and Mr. Dave Koch who introduced the crowd to the Memphis FFA Trapshooting team.

The next group to take a bow was the Marching Tigers band, under the direction of Mr. Orr. After the band had been recognized, the spotlight shifted to the Tiger Cheerleaders. Mrs. Hamilton introduced the 12 young ladies to the audience.

After the cheerleaders, it was the Varsity and JV softball teams’ turn. The Lady Tigers were introduced to their fans by head coach Lucas Riley. Then it was coach Troy Carper’s turn to introduce the 2020 edition of the Tiger football team.

The event wrapped up with another peppy tune and performance from the band and cheerleaders. Attendees were then invited to partake in a free-will donation meal of pork loin, cole slaw, baked beans, dessert and drinks. The meal was served by students who are participants in the various fall activities. The Scotland County R-1 School District, SCR-1 Booster Club, and fall activity students all wish to thank the community for their continued support.