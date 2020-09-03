Results of The 2020 Wyaconda, Mo Antique Tractor Pull
ANTIQUE CLASS
3250 lb.
1. Doug Folker, AC WC, Revere, MO
2. Ron Ballenger, 1935 AC WC, Moscow, IA
3. Ken Wolk, John Deere B, St. Genevieve, MO
3500 lb.
1. Doug Folker, AC WC, Revere, MO
2. Ron Ballenger, 1935 AC WC, Moscow, IA
3. Ken Wolk, John Deere B, St. Genevieve, MO
4000 lb.
1. Matthew Klein, Oliver 88, St. Genevieve, MO
2. Ron Ballenger, 1935 AC WC, Moscow, IA
3. Chris Klein, Oliver 77, St. Genevieve, MO
4500 lb.
1. Jeff Prenger, IH 460, Jefferson City, MO
2. Steve Ahlemeyer, 1958 Farmall 460, St. Charles, MO
3. Jason Wolk, John Deere A, St. Genevieve,, MO
5000 lb.
1. Jeff Prenger, IH 460, Jefferson City, MO
2. Steve Ahlemeyer, 1958 Farmall 460, St. Charles, MO
3. Miles Camerson, 1945 Farmall M, Luray, MO
5500 lb.
1. Chris Klein, Oliver 88, St. Genevieve, MO
2. Desiree Dunn, John Deere 70, Tebbetts, MO
3. Jeff Prenger, IH 460, Jefferson City, MO
6000 lb.
1. Jeff Prenger, IH 460, Jefferson City, MO
2. Miles Cameron, 1945 Farmall M, Luray, MO
3. J. P. Dunn, John Deere 70, Tebbetts, MO
6500 lb.
1. J. P. Dunn, John Deere 70, Tebbetts, MO
2. Miles Cameron, 1945 Farmall M, Luray, MO
3. Jerry Ludlum, John Deere G, Fowler, IL
CLASSIC CLASS
4000 lb.
1. Terry Enderle, Oliver 88, Dalton, MO
2. Chris Klein, Oliver 88, St. Genevieve, MO
3. Jason Wolk, John Deere A, St. Genevieve, MO
4500 lb.
1. Jody Barber, Farmall 560, Oskaloosa, IA
2. Jason Wolk, John Deere A, St. Genevieve, MO
3. Chris Klein, Oliver 88, St. Genevieve, MO
5500 lb.
1. Jody Barber, Farmall 560, Oskaloosa, IA
2. DeWayne Durham, Oliver Super 88, Arbela, MO
3. Marvey Moeller, Oliver Super 88, Houghton, IA
FARM CLASS – 4 MPH
3500 lb.
1. Steve Timm. AC WC, Boonville, MO
2. Luke Brown, AC WD45, Revere, MO
3. Jackson Steele, AC WD45, Wyaconda, MO
Farm class – 4mph continued:
4000 lb.
1. Chuck Cioccio, AC WD45, Colfax, IA
2. Steve Timm, AC WC, Boonville, MO
3. Luke Brown, AC WD45, Revere, MO
4500 lb.
1. Dick Pardall, 1937 John Deere A, Franklin, IA
2. Shane Durham, B2 COOP, Arbela, MO
3. Cole Wolken, Farmall M, Jefferson City, MO
5000 lb.
1. Dick Pardall, 1937 John Deere A, Franklin, IA
2. Mark Meisenheimer, Oliver 77, Pilot Grove, MO
3. John Mayberry, John Deere G, Bondurant, IA
5500 lb.
1. Bill Stock, MM UB, Virginia, IL
2. Richard Courtney, IH 560, Kahoka, MO
3. Dick Pardall, 1937 John Deere A, Franklin, IA
6000 lb.
1. Bill Stock, MM UB, Virginia, IL
2. Richie Pardall, John Deere 4010, Franklin, IA
3. Jacob McMullin, Farmall 400, Smithton, MO
6500 lb.
1. Richard Courtney, IH 560, Kahoka, MO
2. Danny Graham, Farmall 460, Luray, MO
3. Bill Stock, MM UB, Virginia, IL
7000 lb.
1. Kendall Borts, AC 190 XT, Jamestown, MO
2. Ron Black, Oliver 1655, Memphis, MO
3. Joe Voss, John Deere 820, Owensville, MO
FARM CLASS – 6 MPH
7500 lb.
1. Kendall Borts, AC 190 XT, Jamestown, MO
2. Richie Pardall, John Deere 4320, Franklin, IA
3. Jackson Steele, Oliver 1655, Wyaconda, MO
8500 lb.
1. Kendall Borts, AC 190 XT, Jamestown, MO
2. David Wiggins, Ford 7000, Memphis, MO
3. Vince Pardall, John Deere 4320, Donnellson, IA
9000 lb.
1. Vince Pardall, John Deere 4320, Donnellson, IA
2. John Parker, John Deere 4020, Luray, MO
3. Kyle Mortinso, John Deere 720, Ft. Madison, IA
10,000 lb.
1. Jacob Mahr, Case 1070, Hannah City, IL
2. David Wiggins, Ford 8000, Memphis, MO
3. John Day, Massey Ferguson 1130, Ollie, IA
11,000 lb.
1. Courtney Chandler, John Deere 4320, Cameron, IL
2. Eric Stanley, IH 1066, Farmington, IL
3. Shelby Chandler, John Deere 4020, Cameron, IL
12,000 lb.
1. Eric Stanley, IH 1066, Farmington, IL
2. Courtney Chandler, John Deere 4320, Cameron, IL
3. Dennis “Worm” Briscoe, Case 1175, Williamstown, MO
13,000 lb.
1. Courtney Chandler, John Deere 4320, Cameron, IL
2. Austin Tarter, IH 1066, Canton, IL
3. Shelby Chandler, John Deere 4020, Cameron, IL
Farm class 6 mph continued:
14,000 lb.
1. Austin Tarter, IH 1066, Canton, IL
2. John Parker, Oliver 2255, Luray, MO
3. Dennis “Worm” Briscoe, Case 1175, Williamstown, MO
FARM NO SPEED LIMIT
9500 lb.
1. Austin Timm, John Deere 4620, Boonville, MO
2. Brian Brumback, John Deere 4620, Pilot Grove, MO
3. David Wiggins, Ford 8000, Memphis, MO
12,500 lb.
1. Jake Meisner, IH 1066, Laura, IL
2. Austin Tarter, IH 1066, Canton, IL
3. Brian Brumback, John Deere 4020, Pilot Grove, MO