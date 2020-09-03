Memphis Relays Place First in 9 Events at Canton Meet

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Elle Wentworth, in her 3rd year of swim

team, is set to start the Girls 9-10 25-yard

backstroke event at Canton. She holds 5

Memphis Swim Team records: Girls 7-8 25-

yard Freestyle, Girls 7-8 25-yard Backstroke,

Girls 8U 50-yard Freestyle, and was a member

of the Girls 8U Medley Relay and Mixed 8U

Freestyle Relay records. Team records and a

list of all past and present members since the

team’s first season in 2006 can be viewed on

the swim team board at the Memphis Pool or

received by emailing [email protected]

The Memphis Swim Team competed in their second and last meet of the year on July 16, 2020 against Canton. Due to the pandemic, most teams of the River Country swim league were unable to have a season and/or host meets. Memphis is unable to host meets due to pool facility limitations.

Memphis swimmers placing in the top 10 and participation are listed below:

Girls 8 & Under Freestyle Relay: 1st– Kierstyn Moore, Lexi Weber, Evan Cochran, Cammy Frederick

Mixed 8 & Under Freestyle Relay–1st: Reece Bergeson, Olivia Dale, Brenan Douglas, Tayden Tuck; 3rd: Addley Whitaker, Alexa Perrilles, Zavier Dale, Conner Miller

Girls 9-10 Freestyle Relay–1st: Tracy Huber, Abby Perrilles, Olivia Leyva, Mya Stott

Mixed 9-10 Freestyle Relay–1st: Jaden Bergeson, Elle Wentworth, Laney Doster, Brant Heine; 3rd: Addy Frederick, Lena VanGorkom, Charlotte Tallman, Emit Long

Girls 11-12 Freestyle Relay–1st: Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Kloe Mauck

Girls 15-18 Freestyle Relay–1st: Payton Miller, Bryn Aylward, Rosemary Shook, Carlee Smith; 2nd: Hannah Green, Tresa Huber, Ellie Thompson, Autumn Huber

Girls 7-8 Backstroke- -Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Evan Cochran, 2nd; Brenan Douglas, 3rd; Lexi Weber, 5th; Olivia Dale, 7th; Alexa Perrilles, 8th; Cammy Frederick, 9th; Addley Whitaker

Boys 7-8 Backstroke- -Tayden Tuck, 2nd; Reece Bergeson, 3rd; Conner Miller, 5th

Girls 9-10 Backstroke- -Laney Doster, 1st; Elle Wentworth, 2nd; Abby Perrilles, 5th; Charlotte Tallman, 7th; Olivia Leyva, 8th; Addy Frederick, 9th; Lena VanGorkom, 10th

Boys 9-10 Backstroke– Emit Long, 4th

Girls 11-12 Backstroke- -Kloe Mauck, 1st; Keeley Brown, 2nd; Lilly Frederick, 3rd; Ellie Thompson, 4th; Autumn Huber, 6th

Girls 13-14 Backstroke- -Payton Miller, 2nd; Emma Gist, 4th; Hannah Green, 5th

Girls 15-18 Backstroke- -Tresa Huber, 2nd

Girls 8 & Under 50- yard Freestyle–Olivia Dale, 2nd

Boys 8 & Under 50- yard Freestyle–Reece Bergeson, 5th; Tayden Tuck 6th

Girls 9-10 50-yard Freestyle–Elle Wentworth, 1st; Tracy Huber, 2nd; Laney Doster, 3rd; Mya Stott, 4th; Addy Frederick 7th; Charlotte Tallman, 8th; Lena VanGorkom, 10th

Boys 9-10 50-yard Freestyle–Jaden Bergeson, 3rd; Emit Long, 4th

Girls 11-12 100-yard Freestyle–Keeley Brown, 1st; Lilly Frederick, 2nd; Finley Heine, 3rd

Girls 13-14 100-yard Freestyle–Carlee Smith, 2nd; Emma Gist, 4th

Girls 15-18 100- yard Freestyle–Bryn Aylward, 2nd; Tresa Huber, 3rd

Girls 7-8 Breaststroke- -Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Lexi Weber, 2nd; Alexa Perrilles, 4th; Brenan Douglas

Girls 9-10 Breaststroke–Tracy Huber, 3rd; Abby Perrilles, 5th; Olivia Leyva, 6th; Mya Stott, 7th

Boys 9-10 Breaststroke- -Brant Heine, 2nd

Girls 11-12 Breaststroke–Finley Heine, 1st; Ellie Thompson, 4th; Autumn Huber, 6th

Girls 13-14 Breaststroke–Carlee Smith, 1st; Emma Gist, 3rd; Payton Miller, 4th; Hannah Green, 5th

Girls 15-18 Breaststroke–Bryn Aylward, 1st; Tresa Huber, 2nd

Girls 7-8 Butterfly– Cammy Frederick, 1st

Girls 9-10 Butterfly– Olivia Leyva, 3rd

Girls 11-12 Butterfly- -Rosemary Shook, 1st; Finley Heine, 2nd; Autumn Huber, 6th

Girls 7-8 25-yard Freestyle–Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Lexi Weber, 2nd; Olivia Dale, 3rd; Brenan Douglas, 4th; Evan Cochran, 5th; Cammy Frederick, 8th; Alexa Perrilles, 10th; Addley Whitaker

Boys 7-8 25-yard Freestyle–Reece Bergeson, 4th; Tayden Tuck 7th; Zavier Dale, 8th; Conner Miller, 9th

Girls 9-10 25-yard Freestyle–Elle Wentworth, 1st; Laney Doster, 3rd; Tracy Huber, 4th; Olivia Leyva, 5th; Abby Perrilles, 8th; Mya Stott, 10th; Addy Frederick, Lena VanGorkom, Charlotte Tallman

Boys 9-10 25-yard Freestyle–Brant Heine, 2nd; Emit Long, 5th; Jaden Bergeson, 6th

Girls 11-12 25-yard Freestyle–Rosemary Shook, 1st; Kloe Mauck, 2nd; Keeley Brown, 3rd; Ellie Thompson, 6th; Autumn Huber, 7th

Girls 13-14 50-yard Freestyle–Emma Gist, 4th; Hannah Green, 5th

Girls 15-18 50- yard Freestyle–Bryn Aylward, 1st

Boys 10 & Under IM– Brant Heine, 2nd

Girls 11-12 IM– Rosemary Shook, 1st; Kloe Mauck, 2nd; Lilly Frederick, 3rd

Girls 13-14 IM–Carlee Smith, 2nd; Payton Miller, 3rd

Mixed 7-8 Medley Relay–2nd: Brenan Douglas, Lexi Weber, Cammy Frederick, Reece Bergeson

Girls 9-10 Medley Relay–1st: Abby Perrilles, Kierstyn Moore, Laney Doster, Mya Stott

Mixed 9-10 Medley Relay–2nd: Jaden Bergeson, Tracy Huber, Brant Heine, Elle Wentworth

Girls 11-12 Medley Relay–1st: Kloe Mauck,Finley Heine, Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick

Girls 15-18 Medley Relay–1st: Payton Miller, Carlee Smith, Rosemary Shook, Bryn Aylward; 2nd: Hannah Green, Tresa Huber, Ellie Thompson, Emma Gist