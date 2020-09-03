Graduates from Southeastern Community College By Editor | September 3, 2020 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Two local residents from the surrounding area have completed graduation requirements to graduate this spring or summer from Southeastern Community College. Ashley M. Holt of Arbela, MO completed her Associate Degree in Nursing. Sarah B. Hodges of Wyaconda, MO completed her nursing diploma. Posted in News Related Posts Spirit of Scotland County Hospital winner September 3, 2020 Results of The 2020 Wyaconda, Mo Antique Tractor Pull September 3, 2020 MU Extension: SDS appearing in Missouri soybean fields Keep records for future use. September 3, 2020 September 3, 2020 Community Calendar September 3, 2020