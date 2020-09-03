Community Calendar

Please enter your login information to view this article.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

St. John’s Catholic Church Rummage Sale, 5-7 p.m. Masks required, free will offering.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Scotland County Food Pantry distribution will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive will be blocked until 6:30 a.m. Please line up in one line and remain in your vehicles. A volunteer will register each vehicle and load the food items into the vehicle.

Local meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) will be held weekly, each Friday night at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 S. Main Street, in Memphis. For details, contact Mike Cantril, (660)627-8546.

St. John’s Catholic Church Rummage Sale, 8-2 p.m. Masks required, free will offering

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Finale weekend for swim season at the Memphis city pool from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Finale weekend for swim season at the Memphis city pool from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

LABOR DAY

Final day of the season at the Memphis city pool from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Hunter Education Skills Class from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse.

Walkin’ in Memphis BBQ Contest on the Memphis square. Register at [email protected] For more information call Kelly Ray at 660-651-9286.

PHEASANT AIRPLANE

The Pheasant Airplane can be viewed by appointment. Call: (660) 341-2307 or (660) 328-6361.