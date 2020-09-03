Spirit of Scotland County Hospital winner

Congratulations to Jamie Kice, Supervisor-Maintenance Department, as the August Spirit of SCH winner. Jamie’s nominator said this, “He does a lot of tasks around the facility that are unknown to most, at all hours of the day and night, weekends, holidays, during storms of snow, rain and ice. He changes tires for staff and patients, jump starts cars in the parking lots and drops everything to help a patient and staff. He is our chief BBQer, always willing to throw burgers and hotdogs on the grill for staff for our fundraisers and picnics.” Jamie has been employed at Scotland County Hospital since 1997. Prior to that he lived in St. Louis and owned a landscaping company. He graduated from Scotland County R-1 High School in 1984 and from NMSU (now Truman State University) in 1989. Jamie lives in Memphis and has three grown children.