Northeast Missouri Youths Participate in MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE News Contact:

August 26, 2020 Diane Slater

(573) 445-8375

Columbia, Mo.—Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit. Points for the circuit could be earned from six of eight shows held across Missouri between the months of June and July. An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program Wednesday, August 12 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Winners, by town, are:

Tanner Ellison – Baring – 2nd Overall Barrow, High Points Gilt, 3rd Berkshire Gilt, High Point Chester White Barrow, High Point Chester White Gilt, 3rd Crossbred Gilt

Blake Whipple – Centralia – 2nd Poland China Gilt, 3rd Yorkshire Barrow

Callie Jennings – Columbia – 4th Poland China Barrow

Ellie Mallett – Columbia – 5th Chester White Barrow

Kalli Parrish – Edina – 5th Spotted Gilt

Karsen Parrish – Edina – 4th Berkshire Barrow, 2nd in Novice Showmanship

Kinsley Johnson – Edina – 8th Overall Barrow, 2nd Duroc Gilt, High Point Poland China Barrow

Ryan Rounsavall – Hallsville – 4th Crossbred Gilt, 4th OPB Barrow, 2nd in Senior Showmanship

Ally Troesser – Laddonia – High Point Duroc Barrow

Clayton Jennings – Laddonia – 5th Yorkshire Barrow, 5th Yorkshire Gilt

Tayler Cope – Martinsburg – 2nd Crossbred Barrow, 7th Overall Barrow, 4th in Senior Showmanship

Corbin Blessings – Memphis – 4th Poland China Gilt

Chase Kendrick – Mexico – 3rd Spotted Barrow, 3rd in Junior Showmanship

Colton Kendrick – Mexico – 4th in Intermediate Showmanship, 2nd Duroc Barrow

Anna Kate Link – Moberly – 3rd Hereford Barrow, 5th OPB Barrow, High Point OPB Barrow

Keaton Bruns – Montgomery City – 2nd OPB Barrow

Carlee Long – Paris – 7th Overall Gilt, 3rd Chester White Barrow, 5th Chester White Gilt, 6th Crossbred Gilt, 3rd OPB Gilt, 1st in Intermediate Showmanship

Marlena Long – Paris – 1st in Senior Showmanship

Baylee Wade – Paris – 4th Yorkshire Gilt

Bryce Wade – Paris – 4th Hampshire Barrow

Mikayla Werkmeister – Troy – 7th Crossbred Gilt, 3rd Hampshire Gilt

Annie Robinson – Wellsville – 8th Overall Gilt, High Point Yorkshire Gilt

Carly Henderson – Wellsville – 3rd Overall Gilt, High Point Spotted Gilt, High Point Hampshire Gilt, 4th Berkshire Gilt, 2nd Chester White Gilt, 4th OPB Gilt

Katelyn Robinson – Wellsville – 5th Duroc Barrow

Lauren Robinson – Wellsville – 5th Hampshire Barrow

Tate Mikus – Wright City – 5th Crossbred Barrow, 5th Crossbred Gilt

For complete results, visit https://www.mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit/

Funds were raised through advertising in the official pocket guide and benefit auctions. Thank you to all our Breeders and our many advertisers including Passion for Pigs Veterinary Service, FCS Financial, Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council, Jim’s Motors, Mid Missouri Feed, and the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

This year, 170 members participated in the program, accumulating points from several shows held across Missouri. Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB and Crossbred. Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four Showmanship divisions.

The MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit is designed to provide junior swine exhibitors the opportunity to develop their citizenship, leadership and sportsmanship skills and to reward Missouri youth for their participation and hard work put toward exhibiting swine projects statewide. For more information, contact the Missouri Pork Association at (573) 445-8375, or visit the MYSPC webpage, http://www.mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit/