Northeast Missouri Youths Participate in MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE News Contact:
August 26, 2020 Diane Slater
(573) 445-8375
Columbia, Mo.—Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit. Points for the circuit could be earned from six of eight shows held across Missouri between the months of June and July. An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program Wednesday, August 12 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
Winners, by town, are:
Tanner Ellison – Baring – 2nd Overall Barrow, High Points Gilt, 3rd Berkshire Gilt, High Point Chester White Barrow, High Point Chester White Gilt, 3rd Crossbred Gilt
Blake Whipple – Centralia – 2nd Poland China Gilt, 3rd Yorkshire Barrow
Callie Jennings – Columbia – 4th Poland China Barrow
Ellie Mallett – Columbia – 5th Chester White Barrow
Kalli Parrish – Edina – 5th Spotted Gilt
Karsen Parrish – Edina – 4th Berkshire Barrow, 2nd in Novice Showmanship
Kinsley Johnson – Edina – 8th Overall Barrow, 2nd Duroc Gilt, High Point Poland China Barrow
Ryan Rounsavall – Hallsville – 4th Crossbred Gilt, 4th OPB Barrow, 2nd in Senior Showmanship
Ally Troesser – Laddonia – High Point Duroc Barrow
Clayton Jennings – Laddonia – 5th Yorkshire Barrow, 5th Yorkshire Gilt
Tayler Cope – Martinsburg – 2nd Crossbred Barrow, 7th Overall Barrow, 4th in Senior Showmanship
Corbin Blessings – Memphis – 4th Poland China Gilt
Chase Kendrick – Mexico – 3rd Spotted Barrow, 3rd in Junior Showmanship
Colton Kendrick – Mexico – 4th in Intermediate Showmanship, 2nd Duroc Barrow
Anna Kate Link – Moberly – 3rd Hereford Barrow, 5th OPB Barrow, High Point OPB Barrow
Keaton Bruns – Montgomery City – 2nd OPB Barrow
Carlee Long – Paris – 7th Overall Gilt, 3rd Chester White Barrow, 5th Chester White Gilt, 6th Crossbred Gilt, 3rd OPB Gilt, 1st in Intermediate Showmanship
Marlena Long – Paris – 1st in Senior Showmanship
Baylee Wade – Paris – 4th Yorkshire Gilt
Bryce Wade – Paris – 4th Hampshire Barrow
Mikayla Werkmeister – Troy – 7th Crossbred Gilt, 3rd Hampshire Gilt
Annie Robinson – Wellsville – 8th Overall Gilt, High Point Yorkshire Gilt
Carly Henderson – Wellsville – 3rd Overall Gilt, High Point Spotted Gilt, High Point Hampshire Gilt, 4th Berkshire Gilt, 2nd Chester White Gilt, 4th OPB Gilt
Katelyn Robinson – Wellsville – 5th Duroc Barrow
Lauren Robinson – Wellsville – 5th Hampshire Barrow
Tate Mikus – Wright City – 5th Crossbred Barrow, 5th Crossbred Gilt
For complete results, visit https://www.mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit/
Funds were raised through advertising in the official pocket guide and benefit auctions. Thank you to all our Breeders and our many advertisers including Passion for Pigs Veterinary Service, FCS Financial, Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council, Jim’s Motors, Mid Missouri Feed, and the Missouri State Fair Foundation.
This year, 170 members participated in the program, accumulating points from several shows held across Missouri. Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB and Crossbred. Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four Showmanship divisions.
The MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit is designed to provide junior swine exhibitors the opportunity to develop their citizenship, leadership and sportsmanship skills and to reward Missouri youth for their participation and hard work put toward exhibiting swine projects statewide. For more information, contact the Missouri Pork Association at (573) 445-8375, or visit the MYSPC webpage, http://www.mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit/