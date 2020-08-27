LOCAL 4-H YOUTH SELECTED FOR 4-H BEST OF SHOW EXHIBIT AWARD AT 2020 MISSOURI STATE FAIR

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

SEDALIA, MISSOURI — August 13-23, 2020,

Katie Miller of Arbela had her woodworking project selected as one of fifty exhibits for a Best of Show award in 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair. Exhibits were selected from seven categories: Healthy Living, Shooting Sports, Plant and Animal Science, Communication and Expressive Arts, Leadership and Personal Development, Environmental Sciences and Natural Resources, and Engineering and Technology. All exhibits in the 4-H Building have received blue ribbons at the local level before being showcased at the Missouri State Fair.

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.

For more information about the University of Missouri Extension 4-H program, contact Kristy Eggleston-Wood, YPA at the Scotland County Extension Center at (660)465-7255.