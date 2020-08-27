Living Life Over

Please enter your login information to view this article.

5 years ago

Shane Wilson, D.O., a Scotland County R-1 graduate, is returning to Memphis to join the medical staff at Scotland County Hospital.

Billy and Kathy Kidoo, along with their daughter Emily and her husband, Robert Kelchen, recently visited the National Watch and Clock Museum in Columbia, PA which houses a rare street clock that was once located on the Memphis Square.

20 years ago

The Scotland County Courthouse is receiving a facelift after being damaged by smoke and debris from the July 26 fire on the northwest corner of the square. The anticipated cost of the project is $15,570. The county is only responsible for the $1000 insurance deductible.

50 years ago

Captain J. C. Smith, Commander for the 16 county Troop B, announced that a Cessna 182 Skylane airplane has been assigned to the troop for several months for experimental traffic work. The plane, a 1968 model, has operated out of Jefferson City, and is used primarily for speed enforcement in various troop areas.

Free Music & Dance on Saturday from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at The Sundowners Country Tavern in Arbela, Missouri. Catfish and Chicken served 6 to 10 p.m.

60 years ago

Members of the Memphis Retail Merchants Association met at the Hotel Memphis and completed plans for the Pancake Day to be held Wednesday in a tent on the courthouse lawn the day of the fair, where free pancakes and coffee will be served from 6 a.m. until noon.

The Friendly Store, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Glen Fugate, is celebrating their 22nd year in business in Memphis.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred DeRosear and Mr. and Mrs. Dean DeRosear of Memphis have purchased the Klocke florist shop, greenhouse and gift shop on Route 6 east of Edina. The DeRosears expect to continue operating their flower, gift and beauty shop in Hotel Flower in Memphis.

Over 310 children have registered for the Red Cross instruction at the Memphis Municipal pool.

Alva S. Moffett purchased the interest of P.C. Hinds in the implement and automotive business of Moffet & Hinds yesterday morning.

70 years ago

Last week O. J. Alexander purchased a 30 x 60 tract of ground joining the alley east of the Mulch property, owned by the Eagles Lodge. Mr. Alexander is building on the lot facing West Madison Street, and will open a sandwich shop.

80 years ago

The Pepsi-Cola Midgets softball team opened their season at the Legion Park in Memphis by defeating the 3C’s from Kahoka, 16-5.

Playing their second game of the 1940 season, the Midgets again topped their opponents, this time defeating Greensburg here, Sunday, 4-1.

0.1 Work was to begin soon changing the interior of the Memphis Post Office, putting the lobby across the north end to make more room for carriers in the rear.

105 years ago

Prather Brothers have the contract to erect a $3000, two story, eight room residence for H.H. Kerr on his lots west of the high school.

Mrs. Margaret Zumsteg left last Monday morning for a visit with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed M. George in Kansas City.

115 years ago

F. M. Frank Miller, Perry Deford and George Saling spent Sunday in Edina, making the trip on their wheels.

The sidewalk trapdoor that leads to the cellar of Busey & Hughes grocery store gave way and precipitated six or seven ladies to the bottom. The wife of Ref. Wm. Lawrence had to be taken home in a buggy. Some were considerably bruised, but no bones broken.

125 years ago

A new display case for books and records, made by Ralph Croshaw, has been placed in the office of the probate judge.

At its meeting Monday evening, the city council purchased the Leeper lots across the street from the C.P. church and will use them as a location for the water tower of the new water works. The ground was purchased jointly by Henry Miller and the city for $900, the city paying $500 for the portion it gets.

135 years ago

The ladies of the Christian Church will have a raspberry and ice cream festival at the opera house Saturday evening.

J. W. Cody is building a nice frame residence in the east part of town of Memphis. The building will be two stories high, about 22 x 30 in size with a 16- foot front.

145 years ago

The officers of the M. I. & W railroad, together with twenty or more invited friends, came up on a little private excursion from Warsaw Wednesday of last week. After several hours of enjoyment in Sander’s Grove, the party retired.

Walker and Byrne are now building a grain warehouse near the depot, to be 20 x 60 feet, with an eight-foot basement and twelve-foot upper story. The capacity of the building will be 12,000 bushels. Thompson, Martin, & Witherspoon are doing the carpenter work.

Miss Fern Shibley left last Thursday for Lansing, Michigan, to accept a position as instructor at the University of Michigan.