May 9, 1931 – August 24, 2020

Charles Robert Cook, 89 of Hedrick, Iowa died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa, Iowa.

He was born on May 9, 1931 in Downing, Missouri to Charles Henry and Lottie R. (Madders) Cook. Charles married Nancy Louise Lawrence on October 11, 1980 and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2015.

A graduate of the Downing High School in Downing, Missouri, Charles served with the U. S. Air force from 1949 to 1957. He had been a resident of Hedrick, Iowa since 1980.

Charles was a professional truck driver for 27 years, retiring from ConAgra in 1995.

He was a member of the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri. Charles was a Past Commander and a 24-year member of Arendt-Bowlin-Stubbs Post #83 American Legion.

He is survived by his brother, John Cook and wife, Maxine of Memphis, Missouri.

Limited open visitation will be held between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 with Doug McAntire officiating with military services conducted by Arendt-Bowlin-Stubbs Post #83 American Legion. For those wishing to view the service live, you may do so on the Reece Funeral Home Facebook page.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Downing Cemetery in Downing, Missouri at 10:30 a.m. with Larry Smith, Pastor of the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri officiating. Pallbearers will be John Scurlock, Jerry Scurlock, Gary Ahrens, Henry Blessing, Vaughn Ruth and Doug Norman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arendt-Bowlin-Stubbs Post #83 American Legion or to the Downing Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.