Carla Henderson Memorial BINGO Game

The Scotland County Rotary Club called BINGO at the recent “Small Town Saturday Night” event on the Memphis Square. Although there was no tent and no cinder blocks with boards for tables and benches, the socially distanced version of Rotary BINGO generated a good crowd with many winners. The last game of the evening was sponsored by Freddie Henderson in memory of his late wife, Carla Henderson, who was one of Rotary’s most dedicated BINGO players during the Antique Fair. The winners, Jodie Jackson and daughter Brooke and Tanya Hassell and daughter Taryn, split the $120 donation from Mr. Henderson.