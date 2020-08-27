Van Buren County Pheasants Forever 5th Annual Bill McIntosh Memorial Shoot

Members and volunteers from the Van Buren County (IA) Pheasants Forever Chapter recently hosted a free youth shoot at Little Fox River Sporting Clays in Scotland County. This was the 5th Annual Bill McIntosh Memorial Shoot sponsored by the Chapter. The Chapter provided free registration, shells, targets, meal and t-shirt to each participating youth to shoot 50 rounds of sporting clays at Dave Koch’s course, near the Missouri/Iowa line. Nearly 50 shooters participated. Eli Kigar, age 16, from Scotland County, was the top shooter breaking 47/50 birds. Winners of the shotguns given away were Colton Kirkhart, age 14 from Cantril, IA, and Brant Frederick, age 17, from Memphis, who won the H & R Pump Shotgun.