Scotland County Nutrition Center Menu

Thursday August 20:
Meatloaf, Mac & Cheese, Fruit Juice, Coleslaw, Peas, Slice Bread, Cookies
Friday August 21:
Fish Fillet, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cornbread, strawberry shortcake & topping
Monday August 24:
Chicken Strips, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Carrots, Bread, Apple Crisp
Tuesday August 25:
Tenderloins on Bun/Onions, Pasta Veggie Salad, Green Beans, Watermelon and Cantalopue
Wednesday August 26:
Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit
Thursday August 27:
Taco Salad, Lettuce, Bean/Chips, Tomatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Cookie
Friday August 28:
BBQ or Plain Riblett, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrots and Pineapples, Jello Salad, Bread, Pudding and Fruit