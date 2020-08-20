Scotland County Commission Minutes

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Submitted by Scotland County Clerk Batina Dodge

Thursday, August 6, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from August 5, 2020 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

Coney Baker discussed rock for County Road 915 with the Commission.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed budget reports presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Brent Walker presented the Commission with a copy of an email received early this morning from the FCC regarding the proposed tower site on Lindell Boulevard.

At 10:45 A.M., Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling and carried 2-0.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to exit executive session at 11:02 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt and carried 2-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.

12, 2020.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from August 6, 2020. Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Commissioner Wiggins abstained. Motion carried 2-0.

Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk, presented fuel and equipment reports to the Commissioners.

Kathy Kiddoo, Scotland County Treasurer presented the monthly settlement.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.