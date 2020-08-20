Phyllis Jean Boyle (02/27/1941-08/13/2020)

Phyllis Jean Boyle, 79, of Memphis, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Scotland County Memorial Hospital.

Phyllis was born February 27, 1941. She graduated from Downing High School. She married Gary Houghton on September 27, 1959 and to this union four children were born; Brian Houghton, Jeffery Houghton, Jodie Holt, and Beth Boyer. They were later divorced. Phyllis moved to Quad Cities, IL and was remarried to Steve Boyle in 1983. They were later divorced, and she moved back to Missouri.

Phyllis enjoyed reading, crocheting, visiting with her friends and family, Bingo, her pets, Little Bit and Suzie, and working in her plants and flowers.

She is survived by her daughters: Jodie (Gary) Holt, and Beth Boyer (Kevin Holdren); Grandchildren: Nycole (Todd) Harbison, Seth Dunnett, Cody (Ashley) Holt, Cali (Weston) Smith, and Jade Holt; Great-Grandchildren: Alex Harbison, Tatum Harbison, Rannen Harbison, Kyle Dunnett, Chloe Dunnett, Luke Smith, and Jerzie Smith; two brothers: Dick (Nancy) Smoot and Dean Smoot; and one sister: Linda Belle along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Robert and Wilma Smoot, Sons, Brian Houghton and Jeffery Houghton along with her Son-in-Law, Charlie Boyer.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Scotland County Cancer Fund and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis. Officiating the service will be Pastor David Barton

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. Friday, 8/21, until the time of service at Payne’s.

Social distancing will be practiced as well as other hygene measures and if you are feeling ill express your condolences online to the Boyle family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com

Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a private interrment at the Downing Cemetery, Downing, Missouri

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.