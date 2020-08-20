New Arrivals-Library News
These audio books & DVDs are available for curbside pickup.
Audiobooks
Carolina Breeze, by Denise Hunter
Closer Than She Knows, by Kelly Irvin
The Farm Stand, by Amy Clipston
A Beautiful Arrangement, by Beth Wiseman
Promises of Tomorrow, by Shelley Shepard Gray
A Walk Along The Beach, by Debbie Macomber
Butch Cassidy: the True Story of an American Outlaw, by Charles Leerhsen
Juvenile Audiobooks
The Boxcar Children Collection. Volume 10
The Boxcar Children Collection. Volume 4
DVDs
Anne. Season One. (Season 2 of this television show was renamed Anne with an E.)
Anne with an E. Season Two.
Trolls World Tour
Scoob!
Supernatural. Seasons 13 & 14
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The Seventeenth Season
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.