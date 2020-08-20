New Arrivals-Library News

Please enter your login information to view this article.

These audio books & DVDs are available for curbside pickup.

Audiobooks

Carolina Breeze, by Denise Hunter

Closer Than She Knows, by Kelly Irvin

The Farm Stand, by Amy Clipston

A Beautiful Arrangement, by Beth Wiseman

Promises of Tomorrow, by Shelley Shepard Gray

A Walk Along The Beach, by Debbie Macomber

Butch Cassidy: the True Story of an American Outlaw, by Charles Leerhsen

Juvenile Audiobooks

The Boxcar Children Collection. Volume 10

The Boxcar Children Collection. Volume 4

DVDs

Anne. Season One. (Season 2 of this television show was renamed Anne with an E.)

Anne with an E. Season Two.

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Supernatural. Seasons 13 & 14

NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The Seventeenth Season

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.