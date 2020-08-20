New Arrivals

| logout
Brantley Jordan Logsdon
Born at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO
August 12, 2020
7 lbs 7 oz 21 inches long
Born at 5:41 pm
Parents: Jordan & Savannah Logsdon of Canton, MO
Siblings: Adalynn and Norah
Grandparents:
Lynn and Kelly Logsdon of Kahoka, MO
Kelly Wilson of Canton, MO
Great Great Grandparents: Albert & Darlene Emerick, Quincy, IL
Great Grandparents: Danny & Charlotte Desvaux, Canton, MO
Rodney & Marian Dopheide of Sacramento, CA
Anna Logsdon of St. Patrick, MO
Jewel Ash of Wyaconda, MO
Loretta Powers, LaGrange, MO