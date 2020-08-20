Nathan Oliver (05/11/1969-07/20/2020)

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida…..Nathan Samuel Oliver, age 51, was born May 11, 1969 at Columbia, Missouri to Charles and Emily Oliver and passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home.

He loved to cook most of his career and build computers.

He is survived by his father, Charles Oliver, Weatherby, MO; mother, Emily Welton, Columbia, MO; brother, Chris Oliver (Sara), Buckner, V.C.; and Steve Oliver (Tonya), Rosendale, MO.