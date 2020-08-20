MU Extension: Tour of Flower Farm Shows Drip Irrigation System

Please enter your login information to view this article.

LA PLATA, Mo. – The public can see how drip irrigation helps a northeastern Missouri flower business during a tour of Titus Creek Flower Farm near La Plata on Aug. 20.

University of Missouri Extension works with farmers interested in installing drip irrigation systems through a block grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Program, says Jennifer Schutter, MU Extension horticulture specialist.

As part of the grant, recipients give tours to educate the public on how to install a system and its benefits. Drip irrigation delivers water drop by drop to crop roots.

Owner Jill Stidham will tell how the system helps in her cut flower and floral design business. The farm raises and sells floral bouquets made with local seasonal flowers at a farm stand on-site, at farmers markets in Kirksville and La Plata, and online.

Stidham’s family-owned business lets her work at home while home-schooling her children. She and her husband, Paul, and oldest daughter, Shyanne, started the flower farm in northern Macon County.

The tour begins at 5:30 p.m. at 30632 Lantern St., La Plata.

There is no fee, but Schutter suggests reservations by contacting her at schutterjl[at]missouri.edu(opens in new window) or 660-665-9866.

She asks tourgoers to bring their own water bottles and face coverings.

To learn more about grants for drip irrigation, contact MU Extension water quality specialist Dan Downing at 573-882-0085 or DowningD[at]missouri.edu(opens in new window).

Photos available for this release:

https://extension2.missouri.edu/media/wysiwyg/Extensiondata/NewsAdmin/photos/2020/20200812-di-1.jpg

Jill Stidham of Titus Creek Flower Farm of La Plata sells locally grown flowers with the help of drip irrigation. University of Missouri Extension provided the grant to help install the irrigation system. Stidham will give a tour of the system and her flower garden on Aug. 20. Photo courtesy of Shayanne Stidham.

https://extension2.missouri.edu/media/wysiwyg/Extensiondata/NewsAdmin/photos/2020/20200812-di-3.jpg

Drip irrigation systems provide water to gardens and farms. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Schutter.

Writer: Linda Geist