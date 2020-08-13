| logout
Swim Team Results
PROTECTED CONTENT
Please enter your login information to view this article.
Username and Password Help
On July 14, 2020, the Memphis Swim Team attended a meet hosted by Hannibal YMCA. Memphis swimmers participating in their respective events are listed below, with top 10 placements listed:
7-8 Mixed Free Relay: 1st–Cammy Frederick, Brenan Douglas, Olivia Dale, Lexi Weber
9-10 Girls Free Relay: 1st–Mya Stott, Kierstyn Moore, Tracy Huber, Elle Wentworth
9-10 Mixed Free Relay: 1st–Charlotte Tallman, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward, Lena VanGorkom
9-10 Mixed Free Relay: 1st–Laney Doster, Olivia Leyva, Hilary Hamm, Brant Heine
11-12 Girls Free Relay: 2nd–Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Kloe Mauck
11-12 Mixed Free Relay: 1st–Wesley McSparren, Eliana Thompson, Aden Drummond, Autumn Huber
15-18 Girls Free Relay: 1st–Payton Miller, Bryn Aylward, Rosemary Shook, Carlee Smith
7-8 Girls Backstroke–Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Evan Cochran, 3rd; Brenan Douglas, 4th; Addy Ward, 6th; Cammy Frederick, 7th; Olivia Dale, 8th; Lexi Weber, 9th
7-8 Boys Backstroke–Tayden Tuck, 2nd
9-10 Girls Backstroke–Elle Wentworth, 1st; Laney Doster, 2nd; Mya Stott, 3rd; Tracy Huber, 5th; Hilary Hamm, 6th; Olivia Leyva, 7th; Addy Frederick, 8th; Charlotte Tallman, 9th; Lena VanGorkom, 10th
9-10 Boys Backstroke–Brant Heine, 1st; Emit Long, 2nd
11-12 Girls Backstroke–Kloe Mauck, 5th; Keeley Brown, 6th; Lilly Frederick, 7th; Ellie Thompson, 8th; Autumn Huber, 9th
11-12 Boys Backstroke–Wesley McSparren, 2nd; Aden Drummon, 3rd
13-14 Girls Backstroke–Carlee Smith, 1st; Payton Miller, 3rd
15-18 Girls Backstroke–Tresa Huber, 1st
7-8 Girls 50-yard Freestyle–Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Lexi Weber, 2nd; Cammy Frederick, 3rd
9-10 Girls 50-yard Freestyle–Elle Wentworth, 1st; Tracy Huber, 2nd; Laney Doster, 3rd; Olivia Leyva, 5th; Hilary Hamm, 6th; Mya Stott, 8th; Addy Frederick, 9th; Lena VanGorkom, 10th
9-10 Boys 50-yard Freestyle–Brant Heine, 1st; Emit Long, 2nd
11-12 Girls 100-yard Freestyle–Lilly Frederick, 3rd; Finley Heine, 4th
11-12 Boys 100-yard Freestyle–Wesley McSparren, 1st
15-18 Girls 100-yard Freestyle–Bryn Aylward, 1st; Tresa Huber, 2nd
7-8 Girls Breaststroke–Kierstyn Moore, 1st
9-10 Girls Breaststroke–Tracy Huber, 1st; Mya Stott, 2nd; Olivia Leyva, 3rd
11-12 Girls Breaststroke–Finley Heine, 4th; Lilly Frederick, 5th; Autumn Huber, 6th; Ellie Thompson, 7th
13-14 Girls Breaststroke–Carlee Smith, 1st
15-18 Girls Breaststroke–Bryn Aylward, 1st; Tresa Huber, 2nd
7-8 Girls Butterfly–Cammy Frederick, 2nd
9-10 Girls Butterfly–Laney Doster, 1st
9-10 Boys Butterfly–Brant Heine, 1st
11-12 Girls Butterfly–Rosemary Shook, 1st; Keeley Brown, 5th; Ellie Thompson, 6th; Autumn Huber, 8th
6 & Under Boys 25-yard Freestyle–Rucker Ward, 1st
7-8 Girls 25-yard Freestyle–Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Lexi Weber, 2nd; Brenan Douglas, 3rd; Olivia Dale, 4th; Evan Cochran, 5th; Cammy Frederick, 6th; Addy Ward, 7th
7-8 Boys 25-yard Freestyle–Tayden Tuck, 2nd; Conner Miller, 4th
9-10 Girls 25-yard Freestyle–Elle Wentworth, 1st; Laney Doster, 2nd; Tracy Huber, 3rd; Mya Stott, 5th; Olivia Leyva, 6th; Hilary Hamm, 7th; Addy Frederick, 8th; Charlotte Tallman, 9th; Lena Van Gorkom, 10th; Bryleigh Ward
9-10 Boys 25-yard Freestyle–Brant Heine, 1st; Emit Long, 2nd
11-12 Girls 50-yard Freestyle–Rosemary Shook, 1st; Kloe Mauck, 2nd; Keeley Brown, 3rd; Lilly Frederick, 4th; Finley Heine, 6th; Ellie Thompson, 7th; Autumn Huber, 8th
11-12 Boys 50-yard Freestyle–Wesley McSparren, 1st; Aden Drummond, 2nd
13-14 Girls 50-yard Freestyle–Payton Miller, 1st
15-18 Girls 50-yard Freestyle–Bryn Aylward, 2nd; Tresa Huber, 3rd
11-12 Girls IM–Rosemary Shook, 2nd; Kloe Mauck, 5th
13-14 Girls IM–Carlee Smith, 1st; Payton Miller, 3rd
11-12 Mixed Medley Relay: 1st–Kloe Mauck, Finley Heine, Keeley Brown, Wesley McSparren
15-18 Girls Medley Relay: 1st–Payton Miller, Carlee Smith, Rosemary Shook, Bryn Aylward