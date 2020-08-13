OUTDOOR TRUTHS

I don’t how many times I have crossed a ridge thinking I was some place that I wasn’t. I don’t how many times I crested a hill thinking I’ll be able to see something I didn’t. I don’t know how many times I have rounded a bend to discover an additional path to the place I was going. I recognize this truth weekly. One of my hobbies is cycling. I’ve been riding for several years, and sometimes the places I ride are difficult. As a result, I’m always looking around the corner thinking I have reached a certain marker that will give me hope that I’ve almost reached my destination. You may say I’m too unfamiliar with the road, but I’m not. I’m just not always paying attention. Just this morning, I rounded a curve, thinking I had an additional distance to travel. But I was pleasantly surprised that I was closer than I had thought. Most of the time, this is not the case. Most of the time, I find there’s another hill, another ridge, or another path. And I sigh.

Many of you can already identify with my plight. You, however, may be experiencing these events in a more meaningful place. You are hoping the present hill you are climbing is the last one. You are praying the end of the painful journey you have been on is just over the next ridge. You are anticipating this bend to be the last one. You are hoping the light at the end of the tunnel is actually a light- and an end. You are tired of the fight. I feel for you. And I’m sorry you are going through this dark time. But let me ask you to keep climbing. Keep putting one foot in front of the other, even though you are not sure where the path is leading. Keep moving and keep trusting – even though you are confused. Remember, your understanding of the problem or its solution is not a prerequisite for a good ending. Your trust is all that’s needed. And even that is only needed in a small supply. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” ~Solomon

