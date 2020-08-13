Missouri Census Deadline Moved Up to Sept. 30

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that September 30, 2020 is now the final date for responding to the census. Note: This new deadline is a full month earlier than before. Self-responding is the easiest way to make sure you are counted! It is quick, easy, and can be done online at my2020census. gov(opens in new window) or over the phone by dialing 844- 330-2020. Households do not need an ID code to respond to the Census online or by phone. Making sure you are counted now is the easiest way to ensure an enumerator does not knock on your door in the future.

Missouri Census 2020To ensure everyone is counted, census takers plan to visit homes that have not responded through Sept.

You can use this new map(opens in new window) to track the 2020 census progress and see how your community is responding.

Additionally, a new 2020 census outreach tool(opens in new window) helps communities identify “hotspots” where extra outreach may be needed based on 2010 census response rate, rates of poverty and daily response counts for the 2020 census.

These tools were developed by the University of Missouri’s Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.

Why should I respond?

We have so much to gain by responding to the 2020 Census. The federal funding we get back from the government depends on how many of us respond. For every adult and child that doesn’t get counted, our state loses about $1,300 each year. More census responses mean more money for our communities. That money goes towards our needs – such as fire departments and emergency services; paving roads and building bridges; books and meals for our schools and students; ensuring our hospitals and health clinics have everything they need to care for our families, friends, and neighbors. Respond to the 2020 Census and make sure you count.

When do I respond?

Individuals may respond to the 2020 census(opens in new window) by mail, internet or phone through Sept. 30 (NOTE THE NEW DEADLINE). Respond as soon as possible to avoid a census taker visiting your home. Through Sept. 30, census takers will attempt to visit and interview households that haven’t yet responded to help make sure everyone is counted.

How do I respond?

You may respond to the census survey online at www. my2020census. gov(opens in new window) or call 844- 330-2020 to respond by phone. If you received a paper form delivered to your address, you can complete the form and mail it back.

What if I don’t have internet access?

You can respond to the census by calling 844-330-2020 or visiting community sites such as public libraries, area action agencies and MU Extension centers. These sites may have computers set aside for you to respond to the census.

What if I don’t receive mail at my physical address?

If you use a residential P.O. box and do not receive mail at your home address, you will not receive a mailing of any kind from the U.S. Census Bureau. Please respond by going to www.my2020census. gov(opens in new window) or calling 844-330-2020. It is very important that you respond.

Who should respond?

Everyone should respond. Count everyone who was living with you as of April 1, 2020, including those who would typically be at your address on April 1, 2020, were it not for current disruptions due to the coronavirus (for example, an MU student who went back to a family home in St. Louis during this period of remote learning should still be counted as living in Columbia). This includes roommates, young children, newborns, anyone renting space in your household, and any friends or family members who are living and sleeping there most of the time, even if they are not related to you. If someone was staying in your home on April 1 and had no usual home elsewhere, you should count them in your response to the 2020 census. These people are often missed in the census. This means they can miss out on resources for themselves and their communities over the next 10 years.

Is there specific information needed to respond? When households received invitations this spring to respond to the census, a 2020 census ID was provided. If your household did not receive an ID number, you can and should still respond by providing your address when you complete your questionnaire. For the questionnaire, you will need to know the birthdate of everyone living in your household. The U.S. Census Bureau will never ask for your full Social Security number, bank account or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party.

Is the information I report safe?

The Census Bureau states it is “legally bound to keep your information confidential, and cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies.” The law guarantees protection for your information, which is kept anonymous and used only to produce statistics. Your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

For more information, contact your local MU Extension center or visit census. mo.gov(opens in new