Help Honor Law Enforcement At “Small Town Saturday Night

“Small Town Saturday Night”, brought to you by the Memphis Masonic Lodge and the Northeast Corner

Widows Sons, is a new spin on Saturday nights of the past on the Memphis square on Saturday, August 15.

Based on a discussion with Stacy Westhoff of NCWS, the movie idea was in the works earlier this year and really started to come together after the cancellation of Antique Days, when residents seemed hungry for things to do that didn’t involve close contact.

The event has evolved to include many fun, familiar activities from past fairs and local festivals by numerous residents and groups that have contributed ideas.

This family friendly night will include Rotary Bingo at 4 p.m., a free will dinner

starting at 6:30 p.m., and a Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony at 8:15 p.m.

“We’re asking that people perform acts of kindness for any law enforcement members, all week long,” said Fritz Gerth. “Give a gift basket, write a letter, or just say thanks. Anything

and everything we can do to support our Police, Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and our Conservation Agents would be welcomed.

When darkness falls, Raiders of the Lost Ark will be projected on the square as the finale’. Since it’s basically a “walk-in” movie, instead

of a “drive-in”, attendees are encouraged to bring bag chairs and blankets for use on the courtyard lawn. The movie will be projected on the special events fireworks building

on the southeast side of the square.

The southern style dinner offers a Cajun twist with fish and pastalaya and sides prepared by Chris and Bill Chavert. Plenty of snacks and other goodies will also be available all evening from

various vendors on the square, including the Texas Tater Wagon.

Social distancing will be practiced and attendees are encouraged to cooperate. A great deal of adapting has been required to allow safe room for all involved, including major spacing for Bingo seating. A clipboard might also be helpful for those who need a little more space.

The proceeds from the event will benefit local charities as well as Masonic charities.

This Small-Town Saturday Night goes a long way to satisfy the community’s “hunger”

for fun! There’s something for everyone.