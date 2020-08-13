Covid and Respiratory Care Clinic Set Up In Former IEC Building at Scotland County Hospital

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the area, and influenza season looming, officials from Scotland County Hospital and Clinics are working to adapt and create more avenues to care for those seeking medical treatment with respiratory viruses, with a focus on Covid-19 and influenza. An alternative screening site has been established in the former International Eyecare Center (IEC) location in the Annex Building on the hospital/clinic campus in Memphis, MO. Access to the Covid Care Clinic is from Parking Lot A (Sigler Avenue which runs in front of the Care Center and Surgery Center).

Scotland County Hospital & Clinics is utilizing the newly established Covid Care Clinic to evaluate and test patients for Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses. The clinic will provide respiratory care to patients who need to see a clinician but aren’t sick enough to go to the emergency room or require hospitalization.

Lori Nelson, RN, Rural Health Clinics Supervisor and Elizabeth Guffey, RN, BSBA, BSN, OCN, CEN, Chief Nursing Officer, have primarily managed the new Covid Clinic project, in a short time frame. Guffey said, “The Covid Clinic gives us the infrastructure to expand our clinical capacity to meet the needs of the patients being screened and evaluated for Covid -19 and it also allows us to alleviate some of the pressures of our emergency department and our clinics and make sure we get the right level of care to the patients that need it most at the most appropriate time.”

The Covid Hotline remains the most important number for residents to call if they think they are experiencing symptoms, or have been exposed and it is not an emergency. The Covid Hotline number is 660-956-6820. A nurse answering the Covid Hotline will instruct patients, based on time of day/day of week, symptoms, exposure, etc., to present at either the Covid Care Clinic, which will be open Monday-Friday, 8 am – 3 pm or the ER/Main Entrance for screening. At either location, patients are asked to remain in their car until further instructed. The parking spaces at the new Covid Clinic give a phone number to call when the patient arrives.

“The new Covid Clinic set up is a much more efficient process for managing the Covid-19 situation as well as the impending influenza season for both the patient and our staff,” said Randy Tobler, MD, FACOG, CPE, CEO, Scotland County Hospital & Clinics. “Our staff could easily become overwhelmed with this uptick in positive cases, especially with influenza season right around the corner. For the patient, being seen by a clinician at the Covid Clinic, rather than the ER, it is a much less expensive visit.” Tobler noted that all staff at SCH utilize proper protocols to keep the employees and patients safe from the infection and the Covid Clinic is one more measure to segregate the ‘sick’ and ‘healthy” patients utilizing services at the hospital and clinic during this pandemic. He emphasized that patients who feel they need emergency care, or

on initial evaluation at any clinic or hot line contact, will be referred to the ER.

Dr. Jeff Davis, Chief Medical Officer at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics encourages

everyone in the region to remain calm and practice preventative measures including washing your hands, wearing a face-mask in public, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, staying away from large groups of people and maintaining 6 feet of social distance. He said, “The reality is that we will get through this. Americans have been through multiple communicable diseases in our history and I fully expect we will also get through this one, but the best way for that to happen is that everybody needs to practice those preventive measures. This has to be a community-wide effort to reduce this virus.”

# # # # #