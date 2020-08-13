Child Protection Program Planned

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Stewards of Children is an award-winning two-hour training program that teaches adults to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. Through interviews with child sexual abuse survivors, experts, and treatment providers, Stewards of Children teaches adults practical steps they can take to reduce the risk of child sexual abuse in their organizations, families, and communities overall.

The training program is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Memphis and a free meal will be provided for all participants who R.S.V.P. in advance. Supper starts at 6:00 PM before the training session. Two hours of continuing education credit are available for those qualified upon completion of the course. Contact Pastor Dan at or Pastor Josh at 864-608-6692 for more information.

This training is an asset to the community by making residents more aware of current suggestions to identify children at risk and to avoid being in a situation that could be misconstrued my others as inappropriate. Although a difficult topic, this program could arm the community with the tools necessary to protect children and avoid some of the life-long pain that sexual abuse causes.