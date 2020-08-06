2020 Scotland County Jr. Fair-Cattle Show

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Kendal Anderson won the award for the Champion Angus Heifer on Friday, July 10. She is pictured with Scotland County Fair Queen Anna Triplett.

Korwin Norton exhibited the Reserve Angus Female on Friday July 10. Also pictured is Scotland County Fair Queen Anna Triplett.

Zada Ketchum was awarded the Champion Mini Hereford, Female, on Friday, July 10.

Zada Ketchum won the Grand Champion Hereford Heifer award at the 2020 Cattle Show on Friday, July 10. She also took home the Grand Champion Female Overall Award.