Scotland County Nutrition Center Menu
Monday June 1, Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Ice Cream
Tuesday June 2, Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Tomatoes and Zucchini Blend, Bread, Applesauce Cake
Wednesday June 3, Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jello and Fruit
Thursday June 4 BBQ or Plain Riblett, Cauliflower and Cheese, Colseslaw, bread, cherry salad
Friday June 5,
Salmon Pattie, Mac and Cheese, 7-layer salad, Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread, Strawberry shortcake