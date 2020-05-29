Scotland County Nutrition Center Menu

Monday June 1, Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Ice Cream

Tuesday June 2, Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Tomatoes and Zucchini Blend, Bread, Applesauce Cake

Wednesday June 3, Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jello and Fruit

Thursday June 4 BBQ or Plain Riblett, Cauliflower and Cheese, Colseslaw, bread, cherry salad

Friday June 5, 

Salmon Pattie, Mac and Cheese, 7-layer salad, Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread, Strawberry shortcake

