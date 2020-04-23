School Board Reverses Course, Approves Four-Day School Week for 2020-21 By Editor | April 23, 2020 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Breaking News Related Posts Memphis Woman No Longer Considered a Missing Person Case April 23, 2020 Missing Person Report Filed for Memphis Woman Last Seen in Kansas City April 16, 2020 Governor Parson Issues Statewide ‘Stay Home Missouri’ Order to Control, Contain, Combat Covid-19 April 9, 2020 First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Scotland County April 8, 2020 Latest Coronavirus Bill Gets Immediate Relief to Families, Workers, & Small Businesses April 2, 2020