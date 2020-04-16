Missing Person Report Filed for Memphis Woman Last Seen in Kansas City By Editor | April 16, 2020 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Breaking News Related Posts Personal Protective Equipment Recalled by SEMA, Video Interview with Local Fire Chief April 15, 2020 Governor Parson Issues Statewide ‘Stay Home Missouri’ Order to Control, Contain, Combat Covid-19 April 9, 2020 First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Scotland County April 8, 2020 Latest Coronavirus Bill Gets Immediate Relief to Families, Workers, & Small Businesses April 2, 2020 Governor’s Executive Order Moves April 7th Elections to June 2nd as Result of Coronavirus March 24, 2020