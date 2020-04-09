COURT IS ADJOURNED – Presiding Judge Gary Dial Retires After 24 Years on Bench By Editor | April 9, 2020 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in News Related Posts Auxiliary Makes Donation to Hospital for Teaching Kitchen April 9, 2020 City Closes All Public Facilities to Help Promote Social Distancing April 9, 2020 Scotland County Health Department Offers Guidance for “Stay Home Missouri’ Order April 9, 2020 Ailing Rural Hospitals Like SCH May Have Tough Time Surviving Coronavirus April 9, 2020 Governor Parson Issues Statewide ‘Stay Home Missouri’ Order to Control, Contain, Combat Covid-19 April 9, 2020