City Closes All Public Facilities to Help Promote Social Distancing

The City of Memphis cares about the health and safety of its residents. As a precautionary measure, and in an effort to protect the community from the threat of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and the Scotland County Health Department, the City of Memphis is closing all city recreational properties to the public immediately until further notice except for fishing activities at Lake ShowMe. The City of Memphis properties that are being closed to the public include:

Memphis Fire Station (closed for public use only)

Johnson Park – including shelters, restrooms, baseball field, playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball court, and disc golf course

Legion Park – including shelters, restrooms, playground equipment, and basketball court

Old Lake – including shelter and archery range

Memphis Pool Hall

and

The shelters, campground, trap shooting range, gun range, and disc golf course located at Lake ShowMe are closed until further notice.

The city is closing the properties to promote social distancing and protect the community from the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The City apologizes for any inconvenience.