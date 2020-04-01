Join Memphis Singspiration to Beat Lockdown Blues

It’s amazing the ways in which we have found to stay connected as the “COVID-19 lockdown” wears on. We are all adapting and stepping outside of our technological comfort zones to maintain the spirit of the community that we know and love. The concept of “social distancing” provides a unique challenge and residents have been putting together plans to enable the neighborhoods and rural areas to “come together” safely. The enthusiasm has been contagious since the local Scotland County R-I teachers organized a “care parade” to encourage students to stay positive and keep reading. Many great ideas have been reported on Facebook and we’ve modified a few of them to a format that seems workable here in Northeast Missouri.

Every evening at 8 p.m., Memphis residents are encouraged to open their windows or go to their front yard with a flashlight to have a sing along and light show in conjunction with neighbors, yet stay at home, each in their own safe space. Every evening, just before 8 p.m., you’re invited to tune in to KMEM at 100.5 F.M. to join in as they lead the singing. If you live in a more rural area, please drive to the square, bring your flashlight and join in on the singing from your vehicle. To maintain a safe distance, we must stay inside our own car and an empty parking space will remain vacant between each vehicle.

Also, the wheels are turning as plans come together for the first Memphis COVID-19 Car Cruise on Saturday, April 4th at 6:30 p.m. on the traditional Memphis “cruise route” around the Memphis Square, down Market Street to Keith’s, then west on Route 136 to the bowling alley, and back to the Square. Get your old or new jalopy cleaned up and join the parade!

Other games, such as “Heart Hunters” are starting to catch on in this region also. According to a report from The Register-Mail, a Facebook group called “Heart Hunters” was initiated in Galesburg, Illinois, by resident Krista Wynes on Saturday, March 21st. It took off like wildfire and within days over 600,000 people had joined the group and many others were hanging hearts in their windows. Place any type of heart(s) in your window for others to see and post a photo of it on your Facebook page to “spread the love faster than the virus!” Hearts have been documented across the United States as well as in numerous countries internationally.

There is something incredibly hopeful about seeing so many folks coming together all over the world to stand in solidarity with their neighbors, including many of whom they had never interacted with before this pandemic. To cope with the current challenges, we are learning new skills and unique ways of doing things including incorporating technology into different parts of our lives and developing creative ways to “reach out and touch someone” without getting closer than ten feet from one another. We are in a city that is full of faith and has always appreciated our past while looking to the future with hope. When the waters are still and the pandemic is over, hopefully we will continue to grow and utilize our newfound skills and appreciate the time when social distancing has become a distant memory. For now, when we gather together virtually or by phone, we can have confidence that we will still be a tight-knit community regardless of the obstacles that we face. Please keep sharing your ideas on meaningful activities that you feel would be fun for others while staying engaged and encouraged! See you on the radio, starting Friday, April 3rd.