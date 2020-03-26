Board of Education Votes Down Four-Day School Week Proposal

The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, March 16th, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.

President Christy Aylward called the meeting to order with six members present. George Koontz arrived at 6:15 p.m.

The board voted 6-0 to approve the agenda. George Koontz was absent.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the Consent Agenda: February 13th, 2020 regular meeting minutes; Approve Procedural Evaluations; School Facilities and Grounds; District Safety Program; Gifted Program; District Technology Program; Media Centers/Libraries; Approve Updated Sub List; Approve MSBA 2019C Update

Financial Update

The district is consistently monitoring the legislative session and its effect on state funding as well as guidance from state in relationship to state payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Bergeson reported that current guidance from DESE states there will be a waiver granted for school based on forced school closures and that state payments will continue as planned.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as this situation unfolds,” he said. “Year to date, we are on target for local, state, and federal revenues.”

The superintendent reported that the district has

received 80% of its budgeted revenue and has spent 61% of its budgeted expenditures.

Four Day School Week

Jamie Triplett moved to accept the 2020-2021 school calendar as presented by Dr. Bergeson, representing a modified 4-day school week. Sam Berkowitz seconded the motion.

The issue failed by a 4-3 vote with members voting as follows:

Christy Aylward – Yes

Sam Berkowitz – Yes

Sidney Johnson – No

George Koontz –No

Rhonda McBee – No

Cole Tippett – No

Jamie Triplett, Yes.

Dr. Bergeson was asked to bring a traditional calendar option for consideration at the April Board Meeting.

Bids

The board voted 7-0 to accept the concrete bid from Jeremy Hamlin for $9,450.00 for concrete work at the Elementary Playground.

The board voted 7-0 to accept the tile floor bid from Joel Kapfer for $11,911.22 for repairs at the Elementary School.

Insurance Renewal

The board voted 7-0 to approve the renewal rates for employee health benefits from the Educators Benefit Association. Bergeson noted that unfortunately, both health insurance options will experience a rate increase. The Health Savings Account HSA $4000 plan will go up 9.8% in cost with the HSA $6550 plan experiencing a 12.4% price increase.

Summer School

The board voted 7-0 to approve the district summer school proposal. Summer school will offer credit recovery, math and reading enrichment.

High school credit recovery will run for a total of ten days and elementary summer school will run for a total of fourteen days during the summer of 2020.

Summer school will tentatively begin May 21 and conclude on June 11.

April Meeting

The board voted 7-0 to schedule the April Board Meeting for Thursday, April 16th at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Executive Session

In Executive session the board voted 7-0 to approve the following:

February 13, 2020 closed session minutes

Hire non-tenured teachers: Allison Amidei, Jeremy Austin, Chasity Black, Rachel Burke, Troy Carper, Amber Cochenour, Logan Doty, Melissa Hamm, Scott Hathaway, Jennifer Kauth, Victoria Kiger, Riley Lucas, Jayme Mallett, Lorrin McBee, Emilee Morton, Chanel Oliver, Hilary Rader, Rod Sears, Cali Smith, Sandra Swearingen, Trenton Tallman, and Megan Vincent.

The meeting adjourned at 9:28 p.m.