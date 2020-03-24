Court House, County Offices Closing to Public

By order of the Scotland County Commission effective at noon on March 20, 2020, the Scotland County Court House was closed to the public, except by appointment, until further notice due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Business may continue via phone or email with all county offices.

Contact information for the Scotland County Commission is 660-465-7027

Contact information for county offices are:

County Clerk Batina Dodge, 660.465.7027 or [email protected];

Collector Kathy Becraft, 660.465.7705 or [email protected];

Recorder Dana Glasscock, 660.465.2284 or [email protected];

Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo, 660.465.2529 or [email protected];

Assessor Jim Ward, 660.465.2269, or [email protected];

Sheriff Wayne Winn, 660.465.2106, or sosherif’@nemr,net;

Circuit Clerk Anita Watkins, 660.465.8605 or [email protected];

Circuit Judge Gary Dial, 660.465.7012;

Juvenile Officer Jim Kigar, 660.465.2978;

MU Extension Lisa Doster, 660.465.7255 or [email protected]

Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson, 660.465.2010 or [email protected]

In addition to the court house, the county also closed public access to the Scotland County Road and Bridge facility and the Scotland County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.