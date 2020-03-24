City Hall Closing Public Access Due to Coronavirus

Based on the recommendations of the Scotland County Health Department and the national Center s for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), the Memphis City Council on March 18th took measures to limit employee exposure during the pandemic while trying to avoid further public exposure.

The city council approved the closure of the city hall lobby effective Monday, March 23rd. Municipal utility customers are encouraged to utilize the online bill payment option or can leave payments in the exterior drop box.

City Administrator Allen Creek indicated the move was being made based on CDC guidelines encouraging no gatherings of more than 10 individuals combined with social distancing measures to be in effect for the next eight weeks.

The city council also voted to cease facility rentals for all municipal locations including the community room at the fire station, park shelters and the ball fields. The city’s Little League program is currently in discussions with the regional association leadership to determine its immediate scheduling future.

Camping will still be allowed at Lake Show-Me but the public restrooms and shower house will be closed. That will also be the case for all municipal parks, which will remain open but will not have public restroom access.

Creek indicated that city departments will continue work as normal. The council will continue to monitor the situation and will reevaluate these emergency policies on a week-to-week basis.