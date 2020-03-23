Jauflione Chapter DAR Announces Essay Contest Winners at  February Meeting

The Jauflione Chapter NSDAR met in regular session on February 7, 2020 at the Presbyterian Church Hospitality Room. The meeting was called to order by Regent Deborah Kauk and opened in ritualistic form. Opening prayer was given by June Kice. After roll call, “Do you have a family member who served?” was answered by eleven members and one attendee from Children of the American Revolution.

Attendees included: Connie Bratton, Rhonda Davis, Ann Jutte, Deborah Kauk, June Kice, Patricia Miller, Susan Miller, Mary Morgan, Maxine Phillips, Suzy Pool, Joan Rood and CAR member, Katie Miller.

The President General’s Message was given by Regent Kauk.

The winners of the 400th Anniversary of the Voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony essay winners were announced. The first place winner is Lilly Frederick. Lilly was accompanied by her parents Jeff and Emily Frederick. The second place winner is Carter Clatt. Carter was accompanied by his mother Lydia Clatt. Shana Triplett, the Social Studies teacher and Erin Tallman the Elementary Principal of Scotland County R1 School also accompanied their students. Congratulations Lilly and Carter for writing very good essays and sharing them with us!

Regent Kauk asked members “What one thing do we want people to know about our Chapter? Also, what are our passions about?” Everyone agreed that honoring the veterans of our county is very important to our Chapter and patriotism as well. Also included in this list is God, Home, and Country and Historic Preservation.

Ann Jutte has submitted William Reckenberg as “Patriot of the Month”.

DAR women members will be honored at the 2020 NSDAR Conference in Washington D.C. along with family members who served in the military.

Regent Kauk has submitted information for fellow member, Patricia Miller, so she can be honored for her service in the United States Air Force at this conference.

Our program, “History of the Missouri Flag”, was given by June Kice. June gave a very interesting report on how and by whom our state flag was designed.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were enjoyed by all.