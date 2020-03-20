Changes on Distribution Day at Food Pantry

The next distribution day at the Food Pantry will be April 3, 2020 with some changes. No one will be allowed into the building except workers. When customers pull up, someone will take their name and the names of anyone they are picking up for. Then vehicles will be loaded, all distributions being the same size. Please be sure to have room in your vehicle to get food in. Please do not expect to get in for use of the bathrooms as this will not be allowed. The food pantry will be open from 8 am to 2 pm as usual. The drive will be blocked until 7:30 am.