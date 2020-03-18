Scotland County Commission Meeting Minutes

Submitted by Clerk Batina Dodge

Thursday, March 5, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M. PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebelin, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 4, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 105-2019 through 108-2019 and 1-2020 presented by Kathy Becraft, Collector.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented a monthly settlement of funds to the Commission.

The Commission reviewed a monthly project status report from McClure Engineering.

Jeff Schmidt, Manager-Local Assistance for the Missouri State Tax Commission, visited with the Commission regarding the Tax Maintenance Plan presented for the assessor’s office for 2020-2021. The Commission declined to sign the plan at this time.

Ed See reported a culvert washing out on County Road #108 and inquired about bridge repair.

Andrew Zink, Regional Sales Director for MASA Medical Transport Solutions, presented the Commission with information regarding his company.

Jon Dwiggins of Howe Company presented the Commission with plans for project RRP-000S (581).

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers.The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M. PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins. County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 5, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Lucinda Clubb from NEMO Regional Planning, presented the Commission with a TAC Needs Ranking Sheet and discussed revisions to the list with them.

Terry Johnston reported damage to County Road #519. The Commission reported the damage to Deputy Bryan Whitney and Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #10 for BRO-B099(23) and Progress Invoice #14 for BRO-B099(22).

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming projects and equipment needs with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, March 12, 2020.