Mounty Leo Mathes (10/21/1940-03/14/2020)

Mounty Leo Mathes, 79, of Memphis, MO, passed away March 14, 2020 at the Scotland County Hospital. He was born October 21, 1940 in Downing, MO to Harry and Irma (Peck) Mathes, he was the youngest of nine children. On November 15, 1959 he married Betty Peterson and to this union three children were born.Mounty was raised on a farm east of Downing. He had many stories he told his kids and grandkids over the years about his adventures growing up on the farm in a large family. Enjoyed hunting with his son and grandsons, fishing with family, coin collecting/hunting with his friend Gene Gray, playing cards with family (didn’t care if he won or lost) and gardening. But mostly spending time with his family. His last words to us were “I’ve lived my life for you kids”. Family was the most important thing to him. His kids and grandkids always came first. Mounty was preceded in death by his wife Betty, son Phillip Mathes, his parents, brothers, Leonard Mathes & Jr. Mathes, his sisters, Darlene Lepper, Martha O’Connor, NoraLee McIntosh, RoseMary Mathes & Rosella Hamilton. Father & Mother-in-law John & Velma Peterson. Sister-in-laws, MaryBelle Simpson, Wanda Camp, Lucille Buford & Dorothy Peterson. Mounty is survived by his children, Rhonda Elenbaas (Rick Hudson) of Arbela, MO, Doug Mathes (Rhonda) of Memphis, MO. Three grandsons, Brandon Elenbaas (Jenny Drummond), Andrew Mathes & James Hudson all of Memphis, MO. Three great-granddaughters, Allie Elenbaas, Taylor & Lilly Hudson. Brother George Mathes of Lebanon, MO and brother-in-law George (Bill) Camp of Memphis, MO as well as several nieces, nephews & cousins. Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Cancer Fund or American Lung Association in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.