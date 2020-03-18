L. Lane Hines (02/24/1933-03/12/2020)

Lane Hines, age 87 of Memphis Missouri passed away on Thursday, March 12 at his home.

Lane was born on February 24th, 1933 the son of Bert and Fern (Hottel) Hines in Wyaconda, Missouri.

He graduated from Granger High School in 1951.

Born into a farming family, he developed his passion for hard work and agriculture.

Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in The United States Air Force on May 25th, 1951 . He was a flight engineer on the B 29 Super Fortress and part of the 53rd Weather Reconnancance Squadron, traveling to Bermuda, Saudi Arabia, Karachi Pakistan, Oslo, Norway, Cairo, Egypt and Tripoli. He spent most of his four year tour at RAF Burtonwood on the border of Liverpool England.

While there on tour in England, Lane met and married Marion Barrett and to this union four children were born: Elane, Tina, Lane, and Patrick.

After he finished his Air Force enlistment, they returned to Missouri where they began their life together raising their family and growing his farm career. He owned and operated farms in Clark County, Scotland County, and the surrounding areas for the next sixty-five years.

His strong work ethic and love of farming led to the purchase of his own farm. He loved working the land, and raising cattle and hogs.

In 2000, he met Maryann and they began their own love story.

His hobbies included watching John Wayne movies, reading Westerns and farming. He also loved spending time with family and friends and was an amazing storyteller.

His other achievements include: American Legion member, Lifetime Member of the Missouri Soybean Association, Methodist Church of Kahoka Missouri, and The Distinguished Service in the Air Force Award.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and three brothers.

Survivors include Elane (Bob) Brinkley of Lake Ozark , Missouri; Tina Lorrane (Nat) Wrotenbery of Houston, Texas; Lane (Kim) Hines of Merritt Island, Florida; Patrick (Valerie) Hines of Memphis, Missouri. Grandchildren: Courtney (Michael) Weaver of Lake Winnebago, Missouri; Marcus Brinkley of Liberty, Missouri; along with Maryann Hines, Cassie (Jerry) Woods of Kirksville, Missouri; Grandchildren: Monica Woods; Riley Knisley; Grant Woods (Emily) and Iva Woods.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Lane’s memory to the FFA Department of Scotland County High School or the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.