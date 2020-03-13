Scotland County Hospital Closed to Visitors

Memphis, Missouri – Friday, March 13, 2020 – The Scotland County Hospital has announced it is closed to visitors. The following information was released by the hospital on Friday afternoon.

ATTENTION ALL:

No visitors are allowed.

If you have a clinic appointment, lab, radiology, therapy or a patient for any other reasons, we have access to the Hospital & clinic through the North door (Sigler Ave), ER entrance (Watkins St.) and Memphis Medical Services (Watkins St.)

Scotland County Hospital is currently following precautionary guidelines and limiting any NON-ESSENTIAL access.

FURTHERMORE PATIENTS

If you have flu symptoms; If you have been in contact with anyone with flu symptoms in the last two weeks; If you have traveled to a CDC Level 2 or 3 country in the last month; or been in contact with anyone that has, DO NOT ENTER. Rather, call: 660-956-6820