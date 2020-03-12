Scotland County Circuit Court To Implement New Jury System

Memphis, Mo. – Beginning this spring, prospective jurors in Scotland County can choose to communicate with the court by text or e-mail, as the Scotland County Circuit Court implements the new Show-Me Jury system.

The Scotland County Circuit Court will mail new Show-Me Jury questionnaire letters starting in March, 2020, for jury service beginning May 5, 2020.

“A big benefit to the public will be the ease of communicating with the court concerning their jury service,” Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk said. “Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving or if their service has been postponed or canceled.”

Here is how Missouri’s new Show-Me Jury system works:

The Circuit Court will send a letter through the U.S. Postal Service to the juror notifying him or her of his or her service.

When potential jurors receive the letter, they will be directed to go online at www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication from the court – whether by postal service, e-mail or even text message. For prospective jurors who remain in the pool of qualified jurors after completing their questionnaires, this means the local court could send the summons for jury duty electronically.

Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.

Any potential juror who does not have access to a computer or who prefers not to communicate information electronically may call the Circuit Clerk’s office to request a paper copy of the questionnaire.

Missouri courts do not require anyone to provide confidential information over the telephone or by e-mail. The Show-Me Jury system is designed to give citizens a choice how they want to communicate with their local courts about potential jury service. Any telephone call or e-mail threatening the recipient with fines or jail time for failure to comply are fraudulent, are in no way connected with Missouri courts and should be reported to local law enforcement officials.

“Juries are a hallmark of the American justice system, and we truly appreciate the willingness of our citizens to serve as jurors,” Watkins said. “Through the Show-Me Jury system, we hope to make that service easier and more convenient.”