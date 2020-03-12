The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. Truman was the only Missouri school to be included in the top 25 on any of the Peace Corps’ lists.

“These schools are institutions that emphasize being global citizens and service-minded students,” said Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen. “I am excited to know the graduates coming from Peace Corps’ Top Colleges are using their skills to make a positive impact on their communities at home and abroad.”

Since the agency’s founding in 1961, around 238 alumni from Truman have served abroad as Peace Corps volunteers. There are 18 Truman Bulldogs currently volunteering in countries around the world.

Alumnus Damian Chavez believes the diverse culture at Truman has helped him throughout his service with the Peace Corps as a youth in development volunteer in Armenia.

“My time at Truman helped me understand the complexities of social challenges. The interdisciplinary education helped me recognize the power of dynamics between institutions and the public,” he said.

Chavez joins the 130 Missouri residents currently serving in the Peace Corps. More than 3,615 Missouri residents have served in the Peace Corps since 1961.

The complete 2020 rankings of the top 25 schools in each category can be found at peacecorps.gov/news.

