Local VFW Post 4958 to Recognize Veterans

Memphis VFW Post 4958 will be honoring 10 veteran members who are 75 – 85 years old. This recognition ceremony will be at the VFW Post on Thursday March 19 at 6 PM.

Veterans to be recognized are: George (Bill) Camp, Gerald Eaves, Richard Palmer, Benjamin Scott, Ronald Henkenius, Charles Downing, Charles Oliver, Thomas Corwin, John Schrimpf, and Daryl Kraus.

Family members are welcome to attend and there will be a meal to follow for $10.00 a plate. The recognized veterans will eat for free. For more information contact the VFW Post at 660-465-8995.