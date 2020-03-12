City Council Authorize Funds Use to Expedite Sewer Pump Replacement

The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Jobe Justice, Chris Feeney, and Jenny Aldridge. Others in attendance were: City Administrator Allen Creek; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; City Attorney Brett Bozarth; Brian Fifer, McClure Eng.; citizens Jim McClintic, Derin & Amy Holt, Lane Campbell, Kevin Holton, Tyler Troutman, Justin Winn, Doug Lanphier, Christian Bliefert, Katie Harris, and Susan Mayberry; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

Minutes

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the minutes from the February 6, 2020 council meeting. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Payment Of Bills

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve payment of the bills as presented. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Citizen Participation

Christian Bliefert was present to update the council on his Eagle Scout project at Legion Park. Scout leader Doug Lanphier reported the flag retirement fire pit would be dedicated on Flag Day, June 14, 2020. The group is also working towards procuring a large flag pole for the site. Their next project is to construct a granite wall behind the fire pit with the names of First Responders and Veterans from Scotland County on each side.

Public Hearing

Rezoning – 102 E. Route AA – Derin & Amy Holt

A public hearing was held on an application by Derin and Amy Holt to re-zone property located at 102 E. Route AA in Memphis from Commercial to Residential/Agricultural Zoning District. The Planning and Zoning committee had held a public hearing prior to the council meeting and has recommended to the Board of Aldermen approval of the rezoning request.

Alderman Justice moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the rezoning request from Derin and Amy Holt. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Job Descriptions

No action taken.

NEW BUSINESS

Water System Improvements Pay Request #5

Brian Fifer, McClure Engineering consultant, reported on the progress of the water treatment plant rehabilitation. The east clearwell stainless steel tank is up and approximately 85% complete. City crews will re-plumb the valve and piping between the clearwell tanks this month, weather permitting.

Pay request #5 was presented for approval. Invoices submitted were from McClure Engineering in the amount of $10,106.00 and Keokuk Contractors in the amount of $18,507.90. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the Water System Improvements Pay Request #5. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Review Mower Bids

Bids were received for the purchase of two 60” or 72” cut diesel powered zero turn mowers. Mowers to be traded in are a 2014 Kubota with 290 hours and a 2017 Kubota with 952 hours. Bids received were as follows:

Wiss & Wiss Equipment – New Kubota ZD1211-3 60” – $12,100; New Kubota ZD1211-3 72” – $12,700; Trade-in value 2014 Kubota – $4,500; Trade-in value 2017 Kubota – $7,500

The Farm Shop – New Kubota ZD 1211-72” – $14,500; New Kubota ZD 1211-60” – $13,500; Trade-in value 2014 Kubota – $8,000; Trade-in value 2017 Kubota – $8,000

City Administrator Creek recommended purchasing a 60” mower and a 72” mower from The Farm Shop for a total price of $12,000, with trade-ins. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Aldridge seconded to accept the bid from The Farm Shop as recommended. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 20-4 – Legal Services Agreement

BILL NO. 20-4 ORDINANCE 1142

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first reading by title of Bill No. 20-4 – An ordinance authorizing the City Of Memphis, Missouri to employ an attorney to assist the city’s officers in negotiating and closing a loan for the construction and operation of a water or wastewater system in the city, and such other legal works as may be needed in conjunction with the construction and initial operation of the facility.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the second reading by title of Bill No. 20-4. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 20-4 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1142.

USDA Borrower Certification Resolution

A resolution authorizing the application for grant funds through USDA – Rural Development was presented for approval. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Justice seconded to approve the resolution. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

The grant funds are a result of a disaster declaration and are available for community facilities to purchase needed equipment. The City is proposing to budget in the 2020-2021 budget year two used dump trucks to replace a 1991 and 1998 dump truck. The grant would cover 35% of the purchase.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Administrator

City Administrator Allen Creek asked council permission to utilize funds in the Industrial Development Fund in the amount of $77,889 and the Sewer Replacement Fund in the amount of $50,000 for the retrofit of the dry pit lift station to a submersible pump station project. The project in the amount of $127,889 was approved at the February 2020 council meeting and awarded to Vandevanter Engineering Company. City Auditor Jeff Fitzgerald had been contacted by City Clerk Newman regarding the use of the funds for the project, and in light of the circumstances, this was the best alternative. The funds used would be replaced after the closing of the USDA loan for the sewer project. Alderman Justice moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve payment for the project from the Industrial Development Fund and the Sewer Replacement Fund. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Creek reported Visu-Sewer has completed the first round of inspecting and cleaning sewer lines. Most lines look good, but several lines need relining and replacing. A full report from Visu-Sewer will be received in the near future.

New electrical service has been installed at the south campground at Lake ShowMe. The trap range is receiving several upgrades including new electrical and a new shelter. The cables and poles leading to adjacent hay ground are also being replaced.

The City has recently received two new F350 pickups for use in the Road and Street Department and the Water Department. New LED light bulbs were installed on the north side of the square. More bulbs will be ordered for placement around the outside of the square.

Utility Supt.

Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander reported Apprentice Lineman Caleb Hunt had received a 100% on his second test. Brian Fifer with McClure Engineering is doing an excellent job looking out for our interests at the water plant during construction. An MPUA quarterly meeting was held today in Columbia. Topics discussed were the corona virus, an MPUA contract line crew for large projects, and a primacy fee rate increase. The first clearwell tank is up at the water plant and our crews will be doing the connections. The second tank is tentatively scheduled to be set up in May.

Aldermen Reports

Alderman Justice passed along a request for a wheel chair ramp in the middle of the south side of the city square. City Administrator Creek will seek quotes from qualified contractors.

Adjournment

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(1) and 610.021(2). Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed session at 7:25 p.m.

Closed Session

Council met with City Attorney Bozarth regarding various legal matters. Council also discussed a proposed real estate purchase.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to adjourn from closed. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 8:02 p.m.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 8:02 p.m.